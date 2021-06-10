16-goal forward in, Ruddock-Mpanzu out: An early look at how Luton Town’s starting XI could look in 2021/22

After avoiding relegation in their first season back in the Championship since 2007, Luton Town managed to build on that in 2020-21 with a surprise top half finish.

The return of Nathan Jones as manager has clearly brought the Hatters’ fighting spirit back as they managed to finish above teams with much bigger budgets to end the campaign in 12th spot.

It was a testament to the work Jones had done, with many of his squad still populated with players who have been on the journey with the club through Leagues Two and One.

Good performances though will ultimately get noticed and it’s seen several key players already depart this summer and perhaps more to follow.

Prolific goalscorer James Collins is heading to Cardiff City whilst defender Matty Pearson has returned to Yorkshire and signed for Huddersfield Town – Pelly Ruddock may be the next one to exit with Middlesbrough reportedly chasing him.

There may be a few incomings happening in the coming weeks as Jones looks to replenish his squad – let’s look at how the Hatters may line up come the first Championship game in August.