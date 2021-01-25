16-goal EFL player tracked by Arsenal ‘good fit’ for Aston Villa

Dean Windass has tipped Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a “good fit” for Aston Villa after his prolific start to life in the Championship.

Toney joined the Bees as a replacement for Villa’s summer signing Ollie Watkins and has scored 16 times already, helping Thomas Frank’s side keep pace in the promotion race.

That form has not gone unnoticed as it was revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are monitoring the 24-year-old but Windass has hinted that he could slot in well with their Premier League rivals.

Speaking to Football Fan Cast, Windass has indicated Villa could be a potential landing spot.

He said: “He’s a prolific goal-scorer. He’d fit Villa. He’s got the other boy from Brentford obviously (Ollie Watkins) who’s done well. It’ll be interesting to see the transfer window this year, in the sense of how many teams are going to pay big money. But yeah, he would be good for Villa.”

Toney’s goalscoring record over the past few seasons has been remarkable.

During his two years at League One side Peterborough United, the powerful forward scored 49 times and added 15 assists, and the 2020/21 campaign has seen him make a dominant start to life in the Championship.

Should he reach the top flight and rise to that challenge as well, Newcastle United – who sold him for a nominal fee in 2018 – will surely be left kicking themselves.

16 questions about Dean Smith that Aston Villa fans may struggle to get correct – Can you get full marks?

1 of 16 Where was Smith born? Wolverhampton Birmingham West Bromwich Coventry

The Verdict

Given the way he’s started this season in the Championship, it would be a surprise if Toney’s not playing Premier League football next year – with or without Brentford.

Windass makes some strong points here and you do feel he could be a very useful option for Dean Smith.

It’s hard to see Brentford letting him leave for anything short of a massive offer this month, however, given their promotion hopes.

I think Toney’s Premier League move may have to wait for the summer.