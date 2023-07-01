It has already been a rather hectic summer for Swansea City, following the departure of Russell Martin to Southampton and the subsequent appointment of Michael Duff from Barnsley.

Now, that the managerial situation has been sorted, expect things on the transfer front to ramp up over the next few weeks, with rumours concerning the Swans growing in frequency in recent weeks.

One player that will seemingly be at the forefront of speculation this summer is striker Joel Piroe, who has now managed 41 goals in his last two Championship campaign, form that has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League and in the upper echelon of the second tier.

Naturally, and whilst perhaps being reluctant to part company with such an important figure in the first-team at the Swansea.com Stadium, the South Wales club will be running the rule over potential Piroe replacements.

Who is the 16-goal EFL forward that should feature on Swansea City's radar should Joel Piroe secure a Premier League move?

It is likely that the Swans will have lots of listed names that they can assess in greater detail if Piroe secures a top-flight move this summer, with the long-standing interest in the Dutchman suggesting that plans will have been in place for a while.

One player that could be of interest at the Swansea.com Stadium is Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins, who netted 16 times and provided a further 11 assists during a season where he won the division's Player of the Season award.

A player comfortable with operating off the shoudler of the last defender, whilst having the intelligence to switch up his game and link the play, he is someone that could certainly thrive in the Championship.

As well as proving to be a consistent scorer of goals last time out, he has creative tendencies and that makes him a different kind of option to most goalscorers Swansea may have on their list.

What kind of price tag should Swansea City expect to be hit with if they chase Aaron Collins?

Naturally, Bristol Rovers will be eager to keep hold of Collins as they prepare for a wide open League One campaign where they could potentially have play-off ambitions.

This means that the Gas have a reason to hold a high valuation, especially when you combine that with the fact that his current deal at the Memorial Ground does not expire until the summer of 2025.

Barton placed a £5 million price tag on the 25-year-old during the last transfer window, however, with the League One outfit posting record losses for the 2021/22 campaign, they may soften their stance.