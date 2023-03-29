Brighton are set to let Billy Gilmour leave on loan this summer, with clubs in the top two divisions keen on the midfielder.

The 21-year-old joined Chelsea from Rangers as a teenager and emerged as one of the top talents in the country when he broke into the Blues’ first team. However, he couldn’t establish himself as a regular, which resulted in a loan spell at Norwich, although that didn’t work out.

Therefore, another move was sorted in the summer window, as Gilmour left Chelsea for the Seagulls, who were managed by Graham Potter at the time. His departure, ironically for Stamford Bridge shortly after, didn’t do the Scotsman any favours, and he has struggled for minutes under Roberto De Zerbi.

Therefore, it has been claimed by Football Insider that Gilmour, who has won 16 caps for his country, is going to be allowed to leave on loan in the summer.

Due to his age, and the fact he has a contract until 2026, the report states that Brighton are ‘unlikely’ to sanction a permanent transfer for Gilmour, but they recognise the need for him to be playing regularly for his development.

They add that clubs in the Championship and the Premier League have already registered an interest, so finding a new club for the player isn’t going to be much of a problem.

Gilmour’s lack of games has also cost the midfielder on the international stage. Where he had previously featured under Steve Clarke, he only watched on from the bench as Scotland picked up six points against Cyprus and Spain over the past week in their Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

The verdict

It’s crucial that Gilmour gets a move away ahead of next season, because he has plenty of quality, but he isn’t playing enough, so his career is stalling.

Of course, with Brighton flying under De Zerbi and playing some brilliant football, he can’t really have any complaints, but they obviously recognise that the ex-Chelsea man has to move on. So, a loan move would be beneficial, and you’d think they will send him to a club that will guarantee minutes.

That offers Championship clubs a real hope that Gilmour could drop to the second tier, and whoever does win the race for the player would be making a real smart signing, as he is a tidy, technical player who could thrive in the right setup.

