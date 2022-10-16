16.83m: How does Wigan Athletic’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Despite having competed at the top, Wigan Athletic dropped down the leagues in recent years.

However, last season was a successful one for the Latics as they gained promotion up to the Championship under the management of Leam Richardson going up as League One Champions.

Wigan are not having a bad season back in the second tier and currently they sit 15th in the league which they would no doubt take come the end of the season.

What’s more, given the club didn’t make many signings over the summer transfer window, it’s an impressive achievement so far.

With that in mind, here we look at how Wigan’s market value compares to the rest of the Championship using Transfermarkt.

Out of the 24 teams in the league, Wigan’s market value is £16.83million which puts them second bottom of the rankings, the only team with a lower value being fellow promoted side Rotherham United at £14.31million.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Wigan Athletic flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Mauro Boselli played in what position? Striker Defender

If you consider Wigan finished the 2020/21 season sat 20th in League One and Leam Richardson guided them to the top of the table the next season, it already speaks volumes of what he can do as a manager.

However, when you also consider how low Wigan’s market value is in the league and the fact that his side sit just under the top half of the league currently, it further supports the fact that he is doing a brilliant job with his side.

Wigan’s form this month has been fairly inconsistent with two wins and three losses.

One of the wins came against Rotherham which given they are the side with the lowest value doesn’t come as that much of a shock. However, the Latics also beat Blackburn who’s market value is way higher £46.04million.

The other sides Wigan lost to this month are Hull, Cardiff and Sunderland who sit seventh, 13th and 12th in the rankings respectively suggesting there is some gulf still in the league that can come into play on the pitch.

This is especially true in Wigan’s case given they have a largely similar squad to the one they did in League One last season.

However, their wins and the fact they are a mid-table side currently should be encouraging for the side that they can have a positive season and should they find some consistency in their results then there’s no reason why they should be too far down the league this year.