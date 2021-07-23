‘£15m + Samba and they can have him’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as fresh update emerges on Nottingham Forest target

Derby County have no intention of selling left-back Lee Buchanan in this transfer window and have rejected Championship rivals Nottingham Forest’s first bid for the 20-year-old, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

Forest’s interest in Buchanan was first reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon and although Nottinghamshire Live has confirmed a bid has been launched from Chris Hughton’s side, the two clubs’ valuations are said to be far apart as things stand.

Unlike Nottingham Forest, Derby are currently under an EFL-imposed embargo and are limited in how many players they can sign and the type of deals they can do, potentially tempting Wayne Rooney’s side to cash in on the young full-back to benefit them in the transfer market.

The Rams currently have numerous players on trial including Ravel Morrison, Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Phil Jagielka and Tom Carroll – but with others including Curtis Davies and Andre Wisdom high up on the club’s priorities – they face the prospect of losing out on some of their top targets unless they offload some of their existing players first.

However, their squad depth is limited as it is and are reluctant to let go of one of their top prospects, especially to an arch-rival.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have released Yuri Ribeiro this summer and are now set to be without Tyler Blackett for a considerable amount of time after the 27-year-old recently underwent surgery, perhaps making this a much-needed signing to compete with Gaeten Bong.

With this latest development then, how do Derby County fans feel about this recent transfer news? Are they happy with this? Wanting to move him on to make room for more signings?

We take a look at some of their latest reaction on Twitter.

Has to be well above 10mil for us to sell to them and a huge sell on, because we know forest are better at getting a fee than us — Mike.Saybul (@MSaybul) July 23, 2021

15M + Samba and they can have him https://t.co/e2hsCJENpN — honest derby fan (@blakedcfc) July 23, 2021

5m they can have him. — Derby Lad (@derby_lad) July 23, 2021

Unless the bid is astronomical what benefit do we get by selling him? Especially to a championship rival! — Alex Ufton (@Aufton) July 23, 2021

Selling Buchanan makes no sense unless a very high fee. Can see #dcfc selling in positions we have cover for the greater good. RB & MF maybe. I could see Byrne going & Ebosele/McDonald given a chance. Could also see Bird, Watson or Hutchinson being sacrificed to allow incomings. — SimonW (@SimonW_69) July 23, 2021

Probably won’t be more than 2 million, may aswell just keep him — Reece 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Reecedcfc) July 23, 2021

I'd say it's slight good news tbh. That we have no intention of selling him although that'll be Rooney not mels opinion. — L (@LLJM__) July 23, 2021

2mil would be enough I’d guess — DCFCtalk (@Dcfctalk2) July 23, 2021