Current Birmingham City owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd (BSHL) could stand to make up to £15 million if Premier League promotion is secured.

As part of the takeover agreement, the outgoing owners are set to pocket a sizable chunk of change if promotion to the top flight is earned by the Blues within the next two seasons.

What is the takeover situation at Birmingham City?

According to Birmingham Live, the agreement has been made as part of the takeover process.

A deal has been agreed for BHSL to sell 45 per cent of the club to an investment firm known as Knighthead Capital Management, led by financier Tom Wagner.

Knighthead Capital Management could take over the entire club within six and a half-years as part of the agreement.

Up to 24 per cent will be owned by Wagner, while the other 21 per cent will be owned by Vong Pech, with St. Andrew’s also being included in the deal.

The full details of the deal have been released on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has revealed information on a Premier League bonus to the current owners.

If Premier League promotion is achieved by 30 June 2025, then BHSL will be entitled to £7.5 million.

A further £3.75 million will be owed if survival is secured in the top flight, with a final £3.75 million being owed if the same is achieved in a second successive campaign.

Can Birmingham earn Premier League promotion?

John Eustace’s side finished 17th in the Championship table following a final day 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

The Blues finished nine points clear of the relegation zone having lost the last three games of their season.

Meanwhile, the play-off places were 16 points away, showing the work that needs to be done this summer to bridge the gap to the promotion battle.

Is this a good takeover deal for Birmingham City?

If promotion to the Premier League is secured then fans will likely have few complaints about this deal, even if it is costly.

New owners will have to show great ambition to get the team competing in the top half of the Championship.

Birmingham’s last seven league finishes have all come in the bottom half of the second division table, with the team last finishing inside the top 12 in 2016.

BHSL being on their way out the door will be seen as a big positive by supporters, so this £15 million agreement will ultimately prove worth it if it means the club becomes a regular in the Premier League once again.