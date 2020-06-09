‘£15m-£20m’ – The true worth of current Nottingham Forest first-teamer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a stellar season for Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest.

The Reds sit firmly in the play-off places with nine games of the season left, and they will be keen to continue their momentum as they face off against Sheffield Wednesday when the Championship returns next week.

Undoubtedly, one of the Reds’ best performers this season has been right-back Matty Cash, who has flourished under the tutelage of Lamouchi at the City Ground this season.

Consistently delivering strong performances, Cash has certainly caught the attention of many.

So with this in mind, how much would you say Cash is worth in the current transfer market?

George Harbey

Cash has come on leaps and bounds under Sabri Lamouchi and I am shocked that there hasn’t been huge amounts of interest in the homegrown star this season.

He deserves real credit for the way he has adapted to life at right-back, given that throughout his career, he was an out-and-out winger. Compared to watching him play now under Sabri Lamouchi to watching him play at wing-back under Mark Warburton, he looks a much stronger, composed and solid player overall.

He is so important to Forest and will be a big player for the club going forward over the next few years, and if they were to ever let him depart the City Ground, they have surely got to be looking at £20m at the very least, given the length remaining on his contract.

Forest have been guilty of crumbling under pressure when it has come to selling their homegrown stars in the past, so whenever interest comes in for Cash, they need to stand strong as they are not in a position to sell by any means.

George Dagless

His relative value has probably dropped just because of the current situation – all fees are going to be lower if deals are done.

However, forgetting that for one minute, I’d have said Forest could get around £15m-£20m for him if they did sell up in normal market conditions.

He’s had an excellent season for the Reds, arguably being their best player, and the versatility and consistency he has shown has been exemplary.

Certainly, no promotion this season could spark fears over him leaving in the summer but I do think he’ll be staying put.

I don’t really expect him to move on anytime soon given how much he has improved under Lamouchi so it’s all academic at the moment and Reds fans will want to see him help them earn promotion.

Alfie Burns

Currently, you’ve got to be looking at the £15m mark given his emergence this season under Sabri Lamouchi.

As a winger, Cash never truly convinced, but Lamouchi’s decision to transform him into a full-back has proved to be a stroke of genius and he’s probably the most valuable right-back in the Championship now.

Premier League clubs would be forced to dig deep to lure him out of the City Ground, but there will be a hope in Nottingham that Cash wins promotion this season and sticks with Reds.

If that’s the case, that £15m valuation could even increase depending on Forest’s financial position.