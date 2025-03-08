As summer draws nearer, clubs like Norwich City will not only be considering potential incomings, but also those players who could be set to leave.

It hasn’t been an ideal season for the Canaries so far. Having made it to the play-offs last season, the club are currently stuck in mid-table.

If things don’t change, there will be the obvious disappointment of missing out on the potential of promotion but, perhaps even worse, the motivation for some of their better players to find moves further up the pyramid is clear.

Here, Football League World looks at two players that may end up looking at moves away this summer…

Josh Sargent

Josh Sargent has been the figurehead of Norwich’s attack for a few seasons, hitting double figures for goals in the Championship in three consecutive seasons now.

It has long been mooted whether the United States international is capable of a level beyond the English second tier and, especially this season, testing that theory out with Norwich seems more remote than ever.

Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie recently told FLW exclusively that he believes now could be the time for Sargent to start looking where he might go next, if the Canaries don’t achieve a play-off place – citing his potential to play for a top-end Championship or lower-end Premier League team.

Also noted by Hendrie is Sargent’s age. He’s now 25 years old, which is where strikers move away from being a ‘prospect’ and towards their prime.

If Sargent wants to test himself to the maximum extent – and with Norwich’s league position potentially in decline year-on-year – a move away could be best for the forward.

It also wouldn’t be the worst-case scenario for the Canaries. Given they tied him down until 2028 a couple of years ago, they will be able to demand a good price for him.

Borja Sainz

If that is true for Sargent, then the case must also be similar for Borja Sainz.

Plucked from relative obscurity playing for Turkish side Giresunspor, Sainz exploded onto the English football scene.

He’s already surpassed a strong first season, netting 15 goals and providing four assists in this campaign in just 30 appearances.

There have been reports in Spanish media that the likes of La Liga outfit Girona are weighing up bids as strong as €20m-€25m for the winger, with Celtic also reportedly interested.

Sainz in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 30 Goals 15 Assists 4 Key passes per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 2.2 Pass success rate 79.1%

There will no doubt be other clubs tracking his progress, but even with those two comes the potential of European football, something which is a long way away for Norwich, even if they were to sneak up via the play-offs this season.

Much like Sargent, now at 24 years old and in the best form of his life, it may be time for Sainz to make the most of the current interest in him and land himself a big move, to test himself at the next level – not to mention the likely increase in wage from his current £15,000-per-week at Norwich, as estimated by Capology.

The pair’s future will depend heavily on how Norwich finish the season, but without a hefty upturn in results, moves away for both will start to look like the smartest option.

The duo are both too good to be playing second-tier football for another year and with promotion hardly a likely prospect for the Canaries, two key departures appear to be very much on the cards.