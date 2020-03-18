158 shots faced: How has Christian Walton fared since his loan move from Brighton to Blackburn Rovers?

Christian Walton has yet to really get his chance at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The goalkeeper, who has made just four appearances for the Seagulls in his career so far, has instead spent much of his time in the senior game playing out on last elsewhere.

Across the last two seasons, Walton has linked up with Wigan Athletic, with the stopper helping the club first win promotion to and then establish themselves in the Championship, with a number of impressive performances along the way.

This season, Walton is back in the north-west of England with another second-tier club, having joined the Latics’ local rivals Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window.

At 24-years-old, Walton is now approaching the point in his career where he will be wanting to establish himself as a regular number one at one particular club, rather than moving from one team to another on loan season after season.

So have his performances at Blackburn suggested that he is indeed ready to do just that ?

Here, we put the spotlight on the ‘keeper’s season so far with Rovers, in order to find out.

Having played every minute of Blackburn’s league campaign so far, Walton has clearly been given the opportunity he would have wanted to prove himself this season, and the stats do seem to suggest he has taken that to some extent at least.

Up to now, Walton has conceded 45 goals from 37 league games this season, which is 11 fewer than they had at this stage in the previous campaign (56), which does seem to imply that Walton has played a part in a much more solid defence that Blackburn have enjoyed the security of in the current campaign.

Admittedly, the fact that the number of goals Walton is expected to have conceded is marginally lower at 43.14 may be a slight disappointment, but it would be harsh to hold that against him too much, given no player is going to enjoy a perfect season, with this going to highlighting just how costly even one or two goalkeeping errors can be to both a player and a team.

Indeed, with Walton facing 158 shots in total this season, working out at just under four per game, it does seem as though the 24-year-old has been kept busy at times throughout the campaign, and dealing with that sort of fire is only going to aid him when the pressure is on further down the line in his career.

Interestingly, with more than half of the saves he has made requiring him to use his reflexes, it also appears as though Walton has once again shown the level of his reactions and agility throughout the course of the season, another aspect of his game which ought to serve him well in the future.

Furthermore, with over 75% of Walton’s passes this season finding their intended target, it also appears as though his distribution has been a largely reliable asset for Blackburn this season, allowing them to either play out from the back or go long when in possession.

As a result, it seems that after a somewhat nervy start to his time at Ewood Park, Walton has settled in nicely to his new temporary surroundings, and you now feel that many around the club would be happy to welcome Walton back next season, however unlikely that may or not be as he goes in search of a long-term number one spot of his own come the summer.