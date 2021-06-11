153 interceptions: The EFL midfielder emerging as a transfer target for Leeds United this summer

Leeds United are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Harrison Reed ahead of the new Premier League season, according to The Daily Mail.

Reed was a regular for the Cottagers in the 2020/21 season, although his efforts weren’t quite enough for Scott Parker’s side, as they were relegated back into the Championship.

He could be making a swift return to the top-flight though, with Marcelo Bielsa evidently looking at adding a midfielder to his squad in the summer transfer window.

In our latest Football League World spotlight, we take a look at Reed’s performances from the 2020/21 season, as Leeds cast their eye over the Fulham midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Reed was a regular in Scott Parker’s side last season, and featured in 2524 minutes of action in all competitions for the Cottagers, in a frustrating season for Fulham.

The London-based side were relegated from the Premier League after just one season in the top flight, having won promotion from the Championship in the 2019/20 season, after beating Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley.

Fulham had their fair share of possession in matches throughout this year’s campaign though, despite them dropping back into the second tier.

They averaged 49.5% possession in the 2020/21 campaign, and Reed played his part in that with some impressive passing statistics from that season.

He attempted 1453 passes in total, and with a pass accuracy of 88.9%, it certainly makes for impressive reading for the Fulham midfielder.

Leeds averaged the fourth-highest possession statistics in the 2020/21 season with an average possession of 57.5%, and you would imagine that Reed’s attributes will fit well into their system moving forwards.

Reed isn’t known for his contributions going forward much, which is evident in the fact that he didn’t get on the scoresheet this term, as well as chipping in with just two assists in all competitions.

But his defensive side of the game is a real strength of his, with the 26-year-old winning 259 duels in total, whilst also winning 150 out of the 249 defensive duels he was faced with.

Reed also made 153 interceptions during the 2020/21 season, which again, highlights the defensive work that the midfielder is often relied on for in matches.

If he was to sign for Leeds United, then you would imagine that he could be the ideal replacement for Mateusz Klich, who hasn’t been featuring much for 90 minutes of their matches in the Premier League.

Reed’s defensive work could accompany Stuart Dallas perfectly in the Leeds midfield heading into the new league campaign, as they look to build on an impressive first season back in the top-flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.