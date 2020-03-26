152 apps for Cardiff City: What’s Gavin Rae up to these days?

Gavin Rae made 152 appearances for Cardiff City between 2007 and 2011.

The Scot had a fine footballing career that spanned 22 years. He spent eight seasons with Dundee and made over 250 appearances for the club, before joining Rangers.

Injury blighted his Ibrox career and after four uneventful seasons there he joined Cardiff City on a free agent in 2007. Several clubs were monitoring the Scot, but it was Cardiff who prevailed, and he went on to become a firm fans’ favourite in Wales.

For three seasons he was an ever-present on the right wing. He never scored many goals – he scored eight in his Cardiff career – but was a hugely creative outlet, with a fine right-foot to accompany it.

Ahead of the 2010/11 seasons at Cardiff, Rae was quickly falling out of favour at the club, and would make just seven league appearances in his final season before returning to Dundee.

From there, he enjoyed spells at Aberdeen and back at Dundee, before going down under in 2014. He signed for second-tier Australian side Hakoah Sydney City East FC and four years later, he became their manager.

He enjoyed another prolific playing spell with Sydney and has now been in the hot seat for two years. He’s since been guiding his side to steady league finishes, and has enjoyed success in the domestic Waratah Cup.

A fine footballer, and a gentleman too. Rae can look back on a respectable career that never saw him play for an English club incidentally, and today he’s quickly proving his worth in the dugout.