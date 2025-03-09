Charlton Athletic currently have a few players on their books who may be uncertain about their futures at The Valley.

The Addicks are in contention to achieve promotion from League One this season, as they look to secure a return to the Championship for the first time since they were relegated in 2020.

Nathan Jones will no doubt be fully focused on the task at hand as he looks to guide Charlton back to the second tier, but he may also be considering the futures of a few members of his squad.

Chuks Aneke, Thierry Small, Tennai Watson and Aaron Henry are all set to be out of contract in the summer, and only Small can realistically feel confident that he will be given the option to agree fresh terms before his existing deal comes to an end.

Charlton also have a few players out on loan who may be wondering where they will be playing their football next term, so with that in mind, let's take a closer look at two men who could be heading for the exit door at The Valley at the end of the season.

Chuks Aneke

Aneke returned for a second spell in SE7 when he re-joined Charlton from Birmingham City in January 2022.

The 31-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year contract upon his return, meaning that his deal is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Due to his injury record, the striker has made just seven starts in League One since re-signing for the Addicks, with 50 of his appearances having been as a substitute during that time, as things stand ahead of Charlton's trip to Stockport County this weekend.

Chuks Aneke's overall stats for Charlton Athletic in all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 128 27 11 Stats correct as of 7/3/2025, before Stockport County v Charlton Athletic

The former Arsenal youngster has only scored four league goals in the last three seasons, and, given his fitness issues, it seems likely that he will be allowed to depart when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

The best season of Aneke's Charlton career came during the 2020/21 campaign, prior to his move to Birmingham, when he scored 15 goals in League One as the Addicks finished seventh in the third tier.

Terry Taylor

Terry Taylor joined Charlton from Burton Albion for a compensation figure of £150,000 in the summer of 2023.

Unfortunately, injuries limited him to making just five league appearances during his debut season in South London, and despite him having returned to full fitness this term, he struggled to hold down a regular place in Nathan Jones' side.

The midfielder is technically sound and impressive over set-pieces, but he perhaps does not provide the level of intensity out of possession that Jones wants from his midfield players, so it did not come as a huge surprise when he joined Northampton Town on loan in January.

The 23-year-old has already made more League One appearances for the Cobblers than he made for Charlton during the first half of the season, and he seems to have made a positive impact at Sixfields, as Kevin Nolan's side have managed to pick up a few good results since his arrival.

Considering that he has struggled to make himself a part of Jones' plans at The Valley, and given his Charlton contract expires in 2026, it seems likely that Taylor could be allowed to leave on a permanent basis in the summer if the right offer comes in.

As things stand, Aneke and Taylor are two likely candidates to leave Charlton at the end of the season.