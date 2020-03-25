150 appearances for Charlton: Jose Semedo – How is he getting on these days?

Former Charlton Athletic defensive midfielder Jose Semedo made exactly 150 appearances for the Addicks over a four year spell at the club. But, what is he up to now?

The Portuguese defensive midfielder turned 35 in January, and is back in his home country. He’s been at Vitoria Setubal since 2017, and has made a total of 25 appearances this season for the Primeira Liga outfit.

From the time that he left Charlton to now, he has only been at one other club in between, Sheffield Wednesday, but let’s rewind back to the day he signed for the Addicks in 2007.

He joined Charlton on a four-year deal on a free transfer, after leaving Sporting Lisbon. He was perceived to be a central defender upon his arrival, but more often than not played in defensive midfield. It was the Addicks’ first season back in the Championship in more than seven years.

At the time of joining, Semedo was capped by Portugal’s under-21 side, so much was expected of him. Semedo made a total of 39 appearances during the course of 2007-08 campaign, as Charlton finished 11th.

The next season would prove to be more challenging for everyone concerned, as Charlton suffered relegation to the third tier, their first time at that level in the pyramid since 1986. He made a total of 20 appearances.

It would be in Charlton’s next two seasons in League One where Semedo would become a key player for the Addicks, although on the pitch, the side found it challenging to make a return back to the Championship.

Charlton finished 4th in 2009-10 without success, and a disappointing 13th the following season. However, it was in 2010-11 where Semedo won the player of the year award, with over 40% of the vote.

Chris Powell could not offer him assurances on playing time for the following season, however, and subsequently moved to Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

During his time with the Addicks, Semedo scored just two goals, but his impressive showings in midfield mean that Charlton fans won’t forget him in a hurry.

It was at Sheffield Wednesday where he would become a household name, as he spent a total of six seasons with the Owls, making 165 appearances, before moving back to Portugal with Vitoria.