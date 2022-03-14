15 progressive runs, 75% successful defensive duels: Should West Brom revitalise transfer interest in Swansea City star?

Jamie Paterson has been an excellent addition at the Swansea.com Stadium this season, adding real creativity and positivity in the final third.

The 30-year-old has found the back of the net nine times in the league this season, adding a further six assists, in what has been a strong campaign thus far from the former Bristol City man.

Paterson arrived at Middlesbrough on trial during the summer, but after a deal was not agreed, it was the Swans who reacted quickest and offered the attacking midfielder a permanent home.

Particularly shining around October time, Paterson attracted the interest of several Championship clubs, with a Daily Mail report crediting West Brom as one of the club’s who were casting their eyes over the 30-year-old.

Here, we take a look at Paterson’s stats this season, using Wyscout, to determine whether the Baggies, as well as other second-tier clubs, will be eyeing up a summer deal…

Attacking analysis

Returning to the side in February after a spell out of the squad, Paterson’s statistics show that he has made more progressive runs since the turn of the year than during the first half of the season.

Paterson has made 15 progressive runs in his last five matches, which when compared to his 1.39 average per game, is rather telling.

However, his influence in the penalty area has been restricted in more recent weeks, with Paterson only having four touches in the 18-yard box in three games, compared to his 2.24 average per game.

Also, he tends to be attempting more dribbles since the start of February than during the early stages of the season, with varying levels of success.

During his last match, Blackpool away, he succeeded with three dribbles in seven attempts, whilst he succeeded with all three in the previous game against league leaders Fulham.

Defensive and passing assessment

As well as his evident abilities with the ball at his feet, Paterson is someone who works tirelessly off the ball.

Interestingly, Paterson won six out of eight of his defensive duels against Blackpool on Saturday, whilst he was on hand to make two clearances, a figure that he has not surpassed this season.

He also made four interceptions, proving to be an excellent reader of the game.

Swansea are a side full of technically gifted footballers in attacking and midfield positions, with Paterson certainly meeting that seeming requirement.

Paterson has possessed a pass accuracy percentage of 80% in four of his last six matches, and with Swansea seeing more possession than any other team in the division, it just shows that he is trusted in possession.

However, he has recorded a forward pass accuracy percentage of 20% and 0% in his last two games, and whilst that displays how brave he can be when in possession, this is comparatively low to the figures he recorded during the opening stages of the season.