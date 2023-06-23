This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are eyeing a potential move for Millwall’s Zian Flemming.

According to Football Insider, the Clarets have set their sights on the Dutchman ahead of their return to the Premier League.

How much should Millwall value Zian Flemming amid Burnley interest?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Lions should cash-in on the 24-year-old…

Adam Elliott

Flemming has proven to be an outstanding signing from Millwall, and they can be assured of a good return on their investment, should they sell to Burnley.

He perhaps lacks the penetrative passing range to be considered a more well-rounded attacking-midfielder, but his ball-striking, and eye for goal from the edge of the box make him a talent with value.

Millwall should be looking at close to the £10-15 million mark for Flemming. His repertoire of goals from outside the box is enough to earn him a price tag such as that.

Of course, that sort of money could be useful in improving multiple areas of their squad, should they cash-in.

However, they should be trying to reject all bids for the 24-year-old, given that he is their star player, unless something towards the top end of his valuation comes in and is simply too much to turn down.

Naturally, every player has a price, but Millwall should stand firm for their star man and look to build the team around him for another promotion push next season.

Declan Harte

There were concerns at Millwall last year when Jed Wallace was allowed to walk away for nothing, but Flemming took the attacking responsibility that Wallace’s departure left in the team.

The forward scored 15 and assisted three in his first Championship season with the club, earning him plenty of plaudits for his impact in the side.

It comes as no surprise that a side like Burnley have made him a potential transfer target as a result.

However, Millwall will want to hold onto him so will have to make it as hard as they can for the Clarets to seal the deal.

That will require setting a high valuation close to the £15 million mark.

But even then, his importance to the squad could see the London club turn down that kind of figure in favour of keeping him for another campaign.

Ben Wignall

Championship goalscorers tend to cost a lot if they are in the prime of their careers or even more if they aren't into that age bracket yet, and considering Flemming is only 24 years of age, he has to be valued at over £10 million.

And when you consider he's played most of his football for the Lions in the number 10 position and still hit the back of the net 15 times in his debut season, it just shows what Millwall have with the 'Bermondsey Bergkamp'.

Flemming is a strong player but also intelligent, and his physicality would suit well to the Premier League game and that is perhaps the reason why Vincent Kompany is keen to bring the Dutchman to Turf Moor.

It's all well and good for Millwall supporters to say that they should not sell Flemming at any cost, but they have to be realistic - somewhere in the region of £15 million would be too good to refuse and as long as some of that is re-invested into Gary Rowett's squad then that would be an acceptable deal to take.