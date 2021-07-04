15-goal midfielder reveals ‘concrete’ transfer interest from Nottingham Forest

Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming has admitted that Nottingham Forest’s interest in him is “concrete”.

Forest have been linked with a move for Flemming over the course of the weekend, with reports from the Netherlands claiming that the Reds have made a bid for the midfielder.

Flemming scored 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions for Fortuna Sittard last season, chipping in with seven assists.

But the Reds are yet to reach an agreement with Fortuna for Flemming, and it remains to be seen whether they can tempt the club into selling.

Flemming, though, will concentrate on getting back to pre-season and focusing on next season regardless of who he is playing for.

The attacking midfielder was back in training with Fortuna this weekend, and as per L1 journalist Sem Caelen, Flemming admitted that the interest in him is “concrete”.

Forest are yet to make their first move in the transfer window, but Chris Hughton will be looking to add more goal threat this summer after the Reds struggled last season.

The Verdict

Flemming would represent a really exciting addition for Forest.

It’s not really the type of signing they have made in the last few years – a young, foreign player who is unproven in England and has potential.

He scored a decent amount of goals at a decent standard last season, and it would be hard for him to turn a move to the City Ground down if a bid was accepted.

Fortuna will not want to sell him, though.