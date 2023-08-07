The EFL is back.

Pre-season has been finalised and the opening games are done, with many managers now looking to form their squads before the end of the transfer window in less than a month's time.

There are seven managers starting new roles at Championship clubs, and others who are about to embark on their first seasons as coaches in the second tier, particularly those who have been promoted from League One.

It has already been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings, and the Championship is expected to be more competitive than ever, in part due to the size of the clubs coming down from the Premier League and up from the third tier.

The Championship has also been a hotbed for young talent over the years, with plenty of players also finding their way to the top via the second tier.

Who are the Championship's best youngsters?

Here, we take a look at some of the best youngsters to get excited about this season, and players that are must-watch for fans of the Championship in the coming season.

15 Bali Mumba

The 21-year-old versatile defender has signed a four-year deal with Plymouth Argyle as confirmed by the club, in a deal which is a club record fee from Norwich City, and should prove to be worth every penny.

Mumba featured 41 times in Steven Schumacher’s side as they earned top spot in the League One standings. The youngster contributed six goals and seven assists, mainly from a wing-back position, playing a key role in the team gaining promotion to the second tier. The step up should be something he takes in his stride.

14 Kamaldeen Sulemana

The 21-year-old came to England last season, but only contributed two goals and one assist from 18 league appearances following his arrival from Ligue 1 side Rennes in a deal worth a reported fee of around £22 million.

However, the step down to the second tier should be something Sulemana takes in his stride, and he can prove his worth in a team expected to dominate towards the top end of the division. It could and should be a huge season for his development under Russell Martin, who's attack-minded and front-footed brand of football should make Sulemana a dominant player in the division.

13 Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham has joined Sunderland from Birmingham City

Big things are expected for Jobe Bellingham this coming season, in a progressive, forward-thinking Sunderland side. Tony Mowbray has the youngest squad by average age in the division, and they are more than willing to give young players a chance.

The younger brother of Jude Bellingham should have a breakout season where he can play regularly for Sunderland and he has all the tools to make it at a high level in the second tier, even for a side expecting to be in the top six mix again. Bellingham could have a steep development curve and be a key component for the Black Cats this season.

12 Callum Doyle

There is a dearth of young, left-footed, English centre-backs, but Doyle is one to get excited about. It's a testament to his quality as a player at such a tender age that he is close to playing 100 career games already by the age of 19.

The Manchester City youngster has joined Leicester City on loan this time following loans with Sunderland and Coventry City. He is calm and composed for his age, but should develop his ball-playing skills even further with the Foxes next season. He will also be playing next to one of the best centre-backs on the ball at the level in Conor Coady.

11 Jeremy Sarmiento

The 21-year-old Ecuador international has joined the Baggies on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and will be looking to make his mark in the second tier and push himself into Brighton plans further next season.

Another pacy wide attacker, Sarmiento has the flair and trickery to tie Championship defenders in knots, and could prove to be one of the best loan signings in the division this season. West Brom could have a star on their hands and he's certainly one to watch this year.

10 Georginio Rutter

The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games since joining Leeds from Hoffenheim for a reported £36million, as per Sky Sports. However, there are reasons to be excited about the Frenchman next season and he could be a key player for the Whites.

Rutter works best with space to turn into to attack the box, or is good at running in the channels. He is a very direct dribbler, and not a hold up striker, so may be used more in a wide berth this coming season, which plays more to his strengths. He is extremely two-footed, and loves to drift into the half-spaces, with the license to turn and attack the opposition’s defenders directly at pace. He could be electric next year.

9 Carlos Alcaraz

The 20-year-old Argentine was another recent arrival for the Saints, but impressed in his first half season in English football. His four goals and two assists weren't enough to keep Southampton in the Premier League but showed signs of promise ahead of a season in the second tier.

The attacking-midfielder is a wonderful technician, with excellent close control, and has already showed glimpses of having promising end product at a higher level. Alcaraz is primed to explode in the Championship, especially under an attack-minded coach such as Martin.

8 Omari Hutchinson

Hutchinson is one of the most exciting loan signings across the entire Championship this summer, arriving at Ipswich Town on loan from Chelsea. The 19-year-old has been an incredible player in both Chelsea and Arsenal's youth set up, and is now hoping to make his mark in professional football.

The Tractor Boys are about to give the young star his first proper chance of senior, regular football, and he is already expected to take his chance. Hutchinson is an outstanding player, full of flair, direct dribbling, and has an eye for goal, too.

7 Hayden Hackney

Hackney has had his breakout season already, with no better manager for the central-midfielder to learn from than Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough. His energy and ball-playing qualities in midfield have already had Premier League club's cast an eye over him.

The 21-year-old played 41 times last season, and established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the Championship. If Boro fail to gain promotion, it is likely Hackney will be a top-fight player next season anyway.

6 Jacob Greaves

Greaves is an outstanding young centre-back, and someone Hull City will be desperate to hang onto. The 22-year-old is tall, athletic, and comfortable in possession, whilst also being predominantly left-sided.

Greaves is another Premier League player in waiting, who should be playing top-flight football sooner rather than later. He is the Tigers highest profile asset and one who could take even greater strides forward this season.

5 Samuel Edozie

Edozie is waiting for his breakout season, having initially struggled with Southampton in the Premier League. He has the combination of direct dribbling and speed which will cause defenders at this level all sorts of issues.

The youngster has also had the education at Manchester City that gives you confidence that he will make it to a very high level at some point, and Martin could unlock that potential this season at St. Mary's.

4 Mads Hermansen

Ball-playing goalkeepers are the trend at the moment, and Enzo Maresca has perhaps got his man in the form of Brøndby's 2022 player of the year.

He has already gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga outfit and been called up by Denmark, but has the overall profile of a modern day 'keeper which should see him succeed in the second tier. He is an exciting addition for the Foxes despite the reported £5 million fee.

3 Jack Clarke

The winger enjoyed an outstanding 2022/23 season and scored nine goals whilst claiming a further 12 assists in Championship and play-off matches last season. Should he stay, he can be expected to do it all again for Sunderland.

Clarke lit up the division and is one of the most exciting young players in the entire division currently, which is why there has been no shortage of interest, Burnley said to hold the strongest interest but Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers, and Wolves also keen, sources have exclusively informed Football League World earlier this summer.

2 Wilfried Gnonto

An Italian international playing in the Championship is eye-catching to say the least, but Willy Gnonto is perhaps the player that will be exciting fans of the second tier the most next season.

He is direct, pacy, skillful, and has an eye for goal. The 19-year-old is the sort of player who will get Leeds fans paying the price of a ticket just to go and watch. He showed flashes of what he was capable of last season in the top-flight, but can kick on further in his development with the Whites, should he remain at Elland Road.

1 Alex Scott

Scott is perhaps the poster boy when it comes to the Championship's young talent, and is expected to leave Bristol City before the end of the transfer window, as per John Percy. However, he remains a Robin currently and deserves his place in this list.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the division over the course of two seasons now, so it has come as no surprise that he has garnered such attention. Despite his tender age, Scott has already racked up 94 appearances in his professional career already, scoring nine goals and providing a further seven assists and proving himself to be a key part of Nigel Pearson's side in that time, too.