15 duels, 1 assist: The Middlesbrough player who earned impressed in Birmingham City win

Middlesbrough finally managed to overcome their difficulties away from home last night in their 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Goals from Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly and Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun were enough to earn Chris Wilder’s side all three points, leaving them sixth in the Championship standings.

They were not the only players to impress, though, with Anfernee Dijksteel putting in an impressive display on his return to the side from illness.

Chris Wilder said after the game that Dijksteel, playing on the right of a back three, had dealt exceptionally well with the Birmingham forwards.

“It’s not always easy and we know a lot about Onel (Hernandez), I know a lot about Scotty Hogan who came on early and Jutkiewicz is always a handful every time you play against him. He causes problems.” Wilder said via TeessideLive.

“For young Anf to deal with him in the way that he did was great. You look at their team sheet and their bench, it’s an experienced group of players and they weren’t just going to roll over tonight, but we were up for the battle.”

Here, we take a look at his numbers from the match, according to WyScout.

Dijksteel’s one assist in the match was perhaps his most tangible contribution in an attacking sense.

To grab the assist, Dijksteel drove forward into the Birmingham half with the ball, linked up with Folarin Balogun for a smart one-two on the edge of the box, before crossing in from the byline for Aaron Connolly to give Boro the lead.

Dijksteel also won three of his five offensive duels in the match, as well as making three successful long passes to his teammates in attack.

Playing on the right of a back three, though, it was Dijksteel’s defensive performance that was most impressive.

The 25-year-old won 60% of his 15 duels, and on one occasion was able to put his height to his advantage by winning an aerial duel, too.

Dijksteel also managed 7 recoveries and 4 interceptions in the match, demonstrating his defensive instincts and abilities.

All in all, it was an excellent performance from Dijksteel, which earned him an impressive WhoScored rating of 8.0.

With that being said, it was a brilliant return to the side for the 25-year-old. Chris Wilder will no doubt hope he can replicate it time and time again going forward.