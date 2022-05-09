15 big chances created: This Bristol City man could attract plenty of transfer interest this summer

Bristol City will be aiming to reach new heights in the Championship next season under the guidance of manager Nigel Pearson after showing some signs of promise during the closing stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

In their final six league games, the Robins managed to accumulate a respectable total of 11 points in the second-tier as they secured a 17th place finish in the league standings.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be intriguing to see whether the Robins opt to engage in a great deal of activity.

Pearson could be keen to add some fresh faces to his team whilst he may also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the current members of his squad.

One of the individuals who could potentially attract a great deal of transfer interest in the coming months is Andreas Weimann.

Here, using data gathered from SofaScore, we have decided to take a closer look at Weimann’s stats from last season…

Weimann started every league game for the Robins in the 2021/22 campaign as he managed to maintain his fitness throughout the year.

During the 46 matches that he participated in, the Austrian illustrated an eye for a pass as he created 15 big chances for his team-mates.

10 of these opportunities were converted by the Robins who managed to find the back of the net on 62 occasions in the second-tier.

Remarkably, Weimann netted just over a third of these goals (22) as he caused all kinds of issues for his opponents.

When you consider that the 30-year-old is clearly more than capable of creating and scoring goals on a regular basis at this level, he will undoubtedly be an asset for any team who are competing in this division next season.

The Robins will understandably be in no rush to sell him as his contract runs until 2024.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Bristol City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Who does Tammy Abraham play for now? AC Milan Inter Milan AS Roma Lazio

Keeping this in mind, it may take a huge bid from elsewhere to test City’s resolve this summer as Pearson will unquestionably be keen to build a squad around Weimann.

The winger could have added even more goals to his overall tally as he did miss 11 big chances last season.

One of the areas that Weimann will be looking to improve upon is his ability to take the ball past defenders as he only completed 49% of his attempted dribbles in the second-tier.

Having recorded an impressive average SofaScore match rating of 7.11 during this aforementioned campaign, it will be fascinating to see whether Weimann will be able to help his side reach new heights in the Championship later this year.