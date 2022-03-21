15 ball recoveries: The performance v Barnsley that showed Sheffield United need to solve contract issue

Sheffield United has been the starting point for plenty of impressive defenders over the years – with the likes of Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Phil Jagielka all coming through the Blades academy – and Saturday’s 2-0 win over Barnsley highlighted that Kyron Gordon could well be the next off that conveyor belt of defensive talent.

The game against the Tykes at Bramall Lane was the 19-year-old’s third Championship start in a row and proved to be his most eye-catching yet.

With injuries plaguing Paul Heckingbottom’s squad, Gordon lined up on the right of a back three alongside John Egan and Jack Robinson and helped them keep a clean sheet against a Barnsley side that had found the net in seven of their last nine games.

It was a composed and calm performance from the teenager, who was constantly alert to danger and put out a number of fires for the Blades.

He won a mammoth 10 defensive duels at a 67% success rate, as well as making seven interceptions, four clearances, and 15 ball recoveries (Wyscout).

Physicality is often a concern with young defenders but Gordon didn’t shirk away from that side of the game against the Tykes and won four of his seven aerial duels.

If there’s an area of his game that he can work on, it’s his quality in possession. The young defender finished with 63% pass success and while he wasn’t afraid to charge forward up the right when the situation allowed, he failed to find a teammate in the box with either of his two passes.

Gordon’s performance against Barnsley highlights that the teenager is ready for senior football now and outlines just how important it is that United are able to reach an agreement with him over a new contract.

The 19-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer and he has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Leeds United in the past.

Saturday’s performance showed just what a bright future Gordon could have and served as a reminder that there is unlikely to be a shortage of suitors should he depart.

There is understood to be an option of a further year in his current deal but the Blades should be looking to solve the issue permanently by agreeing terms on a new contract soon.