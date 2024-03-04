This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leif Davis has been one of the standout defenders in the Championship this season.

Despite having previous experience of playing for sides who are fighting to get out of the division to the Premier League in the form of Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth, this season has been nothing short of remarkable for the 24-year-old and his current employers, Ipswich Town.

Prior to a ball being kicked, many followers of the second tier were made aware of Kieran McKenna's side and their strengths following promotion from League One, which Davis was an influential part of, registering 12 assist and 14 big chances.

However, both have taken the second tier by storm as Ipswich reclaimed second spot for the first time in six games as they won their fifth successive game - a 2-0 victory at Plymouth - on Saturday afternoon.

Based off Sofascore average ratings, Davis has been the second-best performer for Town out of those who have featured in more than five games, although that is partly down to Kieffer Moore's instant impact following his return to Portman Road.

The full-back has started in all 32 of his Championship appearances, and is on course to better his creative statistics from last season, as there is still a quarter of the season remaining.

Leif Davis' Championship Stats - 23/24 Total Matches Played 32 Matches Started 32 Assists 12 xA 7.67 Big Chances Created 11 Key Passes per Game 2.9 Passing Accuracy (%) per Game 80 Clean Sheets 7 Interceptions per Game 1.2 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.7 Dribbled Past per Game 0.7 Duels Won per Game 3.9 Average Rating 7.32 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 04/03/24)

In fact, just to prove that he's been Town's 'Mr Consistent' ever since joining for approximately £1.2m from Elland Road back in July 2022, this season, Davis hasn't dropped below a 7.0 average monthly rating since the first game of the season, where he registered the first of his 12 assists against Sunderland in a 2-1 win.

Despite scoring two own goals in crucial away encounters against fellow promotion hopefuls, Davis' defensive statistics also prove he has the ability and dynamism to be such a vital cog in McKenna's well-drilled machine, and they'll hope he can make the step-up to the Premier League with them in the final two months of the regular season, or via the play-offs at a bare minimum.

Leif Davis claim made as trio of Premier League clubs circle

That's because in recent days, links have emerged between Davis and his boyhood club, Newcastle United, as per TalkSport.

The aforementioned report also states that West Ham United are looking at bringing the full-back to the London Stadium, where he could replace former Ipswich left-back Aaron Cresswell. This comes after the Hammers were also said to be weighing up a deal in the recent January window, before anything failed to materialise.

TWTD have also claimed that Nottingham Forest are keen admirers of the 24-year-old, in what could become a fascinating transfer saga in the coming months.

Here at FLW, we quizzed our Ipswich fan pundit, Henry, for his thoughts on the potential situation, as well as his personal valuation of the Ipswich star.

"In the summer, what do I think his valuation would be? I really do think it'll be around the £15m-£25m mark," he claimed.

"It seems a bit extortionate and a lot in comparison to when he signed for £1.2m two years ago from Leeds. But I think, for one, he's English - so you get 'English Tax' on him, good left-backs are hard to find, as well as his ability on and off the ball.

"His athleticism is fantastic, the way he can deliver a cross is great. It's not the same types either, it's towards the back post, the whip around the front, the pull-back to the penalty spot, as well as being on set-piece duty," Henry continued.

"He's got a lot of great skills in his armoury, and I think a couple of add-ons which will move it to £25m, is what Ipswich should be looking at. We're not in desperate need to sell him but I imagine that figure would work."

Ipswich fan pundit understands potential Leif Davis, Newcastle United predicament

As previously mentioned, interest from his boyhood club could be a real head-turner for Davis, who revealed his love for the Magpies in an interview with The Sun last August.

“I’ve always been a huge fan and had a season ticket at St James’ Park for years," the Newcastle-born defender stated.

Unsurprisingly, our fan pundit would understand the personal significance if a sufficient bid from the Magpies came Ipswich's way in the near future.

"If it is Newcastle, I can 100% understand why he'd want to leave with it being his boyhood team, it would be the perfect journey for him," Henry added.

"He also fits the mould of what Eddie Howe is trying to do with them. He's definitely better than Dan Burn, although I appreciate he's not as tall, and he's better than Matt Targett," he claimed.

"I think he'd be a real weapon down the left side for Newcastle. But, they'd have to cough up the fee which Ipswich would demand, which they shouldn't settle for anything less than £10m.

He concluded: "It really should be closer to the £15-£20m mark."

Ipswich Town hold the bargaining power

Despite the Premier League interest, it's Ipswich who hold a significant amount of bargaining power, and this could be the best chance they have to make a huge profit on Davis, whose current contract in Suffolk terminates in the summer of 2025.

If Town fail to secure promotion to the top flight and the concrete interest remains, it feels inevitable that Davis may be plying his trade in the Premier League regardless.

However in the short-term, his focus must be on grasping a firm hold of second position, having overtaken his former employers - Leeds - in the race for automatic promotion.

Next up for Ipswich is a home encounter with Bristol City on Tuesday night, and they could end the night joint-top with Leicester if the Foxes suffer a fourth straight defeat away to Sunderland.