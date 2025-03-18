This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford have been tipped to lose star playmaker Giorgi Chakvetadze, who could command a fee in the region of £15-20 million following a stunning individual campaign at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets have struggled for consistency in the Championship this season, having won on 15 occasions while losing 16 of their 38 second-tier fixtures to date. Many would argue Tom Cleverley is overachieving by having this side remaining in outside contention for a play-off finish, too.

However, inconsistency has been no such issue for Chakvetadze. The 35-cap Georgian international showed signs of real promise last time out but has established himself as one of the finest playmakers the Championship has had to offer this term.

Although Chakvetadze's direct output of two goals and six assists hardly represents jaw-dropping numbers for an attacking midfielder, the underlying numbers are much more compelling and match up to the eye test of a player who frequently leaves opposition supporters in awe.

Only Middlesbrough midfielder Finn Azaz has created more chances than Chakvetadze's 70, while the 25-year-old has also completed 64 dribbles and so often offers an invaluable outlet in the way he drives Watford upfield in transition and breaks defensive lines with an outstanding range of passing.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's 24/25 Championship stats for Watford, via FotMob, as of March 17 Appearances 37 Goals 2 Assists 6 Chances created 70 xA 7.03 Successful dribbles 64

Chakvetadze has Premier League class; his ability to breeze past opponents at will and split open defences is something to behold and will doubtless see him earn admirers once the summer window officially opens.

Watford FC, Giorgi Chakvetadze exit fears outlined amid price tag claim

FLW asked our resident Hornets fan pundit, Justin Beattie, to name the one player who he believes Watford could sell for the most money in the summer and just what price tag could be commanded, too.

Unsurprisingly, Justin opted with Chakvetadze, who he has predicted to leave and believes should be valued in the region of £15-20 million.

"The one player I think we could sell for the most money during the summer window would probably be Giorgi Chakvetadze," Justin told FLW.

"He's the one player that most opposition fans like to talk to us about, he's the one who they always look at as being the most dangerous player they're playing against.

"If you look at his stats, he is absolutely outstanding. The eye test would suggest he just needs to find that killer ball as a cross or a shot.

"However, if he did have that in his game then he probably wouldn't be playing for Watford.

"He's a very exciting talent, and I would be surprised if we held onto him during the summer transfer window.

"In terms of price, I'm never very good at guessing these things but if you look at what other players of his calibre go for, you're probably looking somewhere in the region of £15-20 million.

"But who knows what could happen in the summer when it comes to Giorgi?"

Giorgi Chakvetadze has Premier League admirers ahead of potential Watford FC transfer exit

Watford have an element of security with Chakvetadze, who is under contract until 2029 after penning a five-year deal last summer. That, though, will surely just allow Watford to collect the highest possible fee instead - a previous report from The Sun detailed the Hornets' £20 million valuation for the midfielder, which will likely remain intact once the summer rolls around.

Last month, meanwhile, FLW exclusively revealed that both Everton and Wolves have retained an interest in Chakvetadze's signature. He has continued to impress ever since, meaning that interest has likely not dissipated either.

It does seem as though Chakvetadze will be moving on this summer, and Watford may simply have to fight to collect as much as possible.