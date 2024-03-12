Blackburn Rovers are enduring a difficult Championship season, and with just nine games remaining, the Lancashire outfit find themselves just three points clear of the relegation zone.

Former Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson left the club via mutual consent on 9th February, which led to the subsequent appointment of former Birmingham City manager John Eustace on the same day.

Eustace has certainly made Rovers a difficult side to beat, as his new club have drawn five of the seven Championship games he has overseen from the dugout so far.

Rovers also found themselves level at 1-1 with Premier League side Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round, but ended up losing on penalties to the Magpies after matching their top flight opponents for 120 minutes.

However, Eustace's side are yet to pick up a victory under his stewardship, with their last win coming just one day after the manager's appointment, a game he watched from the stands for the most part at Ewood Park as Rovers defeated Stoke 3-1.

Despite the Lancashire outfit's woes this season, a positive constant has been the impressive performances of Sammie Szmodics, who has now scored 21 goals in 35 Championship outings.

Szmodics' goal-scoring exploits could prove to be the factor that steers Rovers clear of the relegation zone, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the Irishman has attracted Premier League interest.

Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon that Brentford and Luton are interested in Szmodics, and both could be tempted to bid this summer depending on their own situations as they battle to avoid the Premier League drop.

Carlton Palmer reacts to Brentford and Luton Town interest in Sammie Szmodics

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, former England international turned pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Rovers would not be able to turn down offers in the region of £15 million to £20 million for their talisman should that kind of bid come in.

"He's had a terrific season so far, he's scored 21 goals in 35 games, he's the top scorer in the division," Palmer said to Football League World when speaking on the Szmodics transfer links.

"He's enjoying his best ever season - his previous best tally was 15 goals in 2021, and that was in League One with Peterborough.

"Would he be good for Brentford? Would he be good for Luton? He's 28 years old, he's a very, very good player who can come off, hold the ball, and can go in behind.

"At 28, he is under contract until the summer of 2026, and should Blackburn get a serious offer, which I would deem to be in the £15m- £20m mark for a player who's scoring those types of goals in the Championship, it would be difficult for Blackburn Rovers to turn that down.

"And we all know the Blackburn Rovers policy - any sizeable fee, you know that he would be moving on.

"The player at 28 hasn't got time on his side, so to be able to play in the Premier League would be a great opportunity for him."

Blackburn Rovers fans should brace themselves for a Sammie Szmodics exit

Even if Eustace's men manage to avoid the drop, it seems inevitable that Szmodics will depart the club this summer, as he is clearly a player who is worthy of performing at a level higher than that of Rovers.

Szmodics is on course to win the Championship Golden Boot if he keeps his current form up, which is an impressive feat considering the fact he is not an out-and-out striker by trade.

However, he has certainly established himself as a player who has a consistently dangerous eye for goal, which makes him an attractive prospect for Premier League clubs.

Szmodics' destination this summer will be at least partially decided by whether Brentford and Luton are able to avoid relegation to the Championship - neither club will be looking to spend £15 million-plus on a player if that happens, and especially not someone who is now 28.