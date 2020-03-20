14 successful dribbles: How is he getting on since joining Wigan Athletic on loan from Chelsea?

Wigan Athletic’s revival in the Championship has been hugely impressive, and they seem to be going from strength to strength heading into the closing stages of this year’s campaign.

The Latics have picked up surprise wins over the likes of promotion-chasing West Brom and Leeds United, which has seen them move out of the relegation zone in the second tier at a crucial stage of the season.

One player that has played his part this season since on loan is Dujon Sterling, with the full-back making ten appearances in total for the Latics this term.

In our latest FLW Spotlight, we look into Sterling’s statistics with Wigan Athletic in more detail, and see how much of an impact he has had on their team since arriving on loan from Chelsea.

Sterling had been a regular in the Wigan team that have shown real improvement in the Championship, as they fight for survival in the second tier.

The youngster has played in 800 minutes of action, and he’ll be hoping he can remain an integral part of Paul Cook’s plans as the season heads towards a conclusion.

He hasn’t featured since their FA Cup exit at the hands of Premier League giants Leicester City though, and he’ll be keen to get back playing at the earliest of opportunities.

But due to recent events, the EFL have recently announced that fixtures won’t get back underway until the 30th April at the earliest, although that could be pushed further back in the future.

Sterling has made one assist this season, which came for Kieffer Moore’s opener against relegation rivals Luton Town back in December 2019, in a frustrating 2-1 defeat for the Latics as George Moncur struck a late winner at Kenilworth Road.

His pass success rate certainly makes for impressive reading as well, with Sterling being successful in 204 of the 286 passes he has attempted so far with the relegation-threatened side this term.

Sterling has also shown that he’s not afraid to get forward at full-back and be a threat at the other end of the pitch, with the Chelsea loanee being successful in 14 out of the 21 dribbles he has made this season for the Latics.

Some young players struggle to adjust to the physical demands of English football, but Sterling has shown no signs of doing that, with the 20-year-old winning 49 out of the 80 defensive duels he has been faced with so far with Paul Cook’s side.

So, the signs are promising for Sterling, and he’ll be keen to make a good impression as the season progresses, and this extend break from action could be a blessing in disguise for the full-back, as he looks to force his way back into Cook’s plans for the final nine games of this year’s campaign.