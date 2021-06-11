14 starts, 3 assists: The QPR transfer target that also has Nottingham Forest interested

Emiliano Marcondes is set to be a wanted man this summer after his departure from promotion winning Brentford was confirmed recently.

The versatile Danish playmaker is already said to be attracting the attentions of several other clubs in England, whilst it is also said that sides in France and Germany have already made contract offers to the 26-year-old.

As previously reported by the Daily Mail back in December of last year, the midfielder was said to have been targeted by the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City, with all three clubs being wary at the time of the player’s contract situation in West London.

Now that he has departed the Brentford Community Stadium, it is easier to examine and appreciate the impact that he had for the Bees last season, with his performances over the course of the 2020/21 campaign warranting interest from elsewhere:

The player who also has Brazilian citizenship was used rather sparingly by Thomas Frank throughout the Championship campaign, with Marcondes only making 14 starts in the league on route to the play-off final.

Therefore his influence was largely limited in games as was usually brought on as a substitute in the second half in order to make a late impact on proceedings.

However it must be noted that the midfielder still managed to rack up three goals and three assists to his name during that period, with his final strike in red and white coming in the most important game of all as he the second in the 2-0 victory over Swansea City at Wembley Stadium, thus picking up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Indeed, Marcondes was also keen to lay on chances for his teammates and averaged 0.7 key passes a game, which shows he is capable of unlocking defences which sit particularly deep.

His pass success certainly needs some work moving forwards if he is to fit into the styles of either QPR or Forest moving forwards but if truth be told, setting the tempo isn’t really his game.

He is more of a link up man who collects the ball from his deeper lying midfield colleagues before creating chances for the forwards or taking on shots for himself.

A player who can operate in various positions throughout the midfield and forward line, Marcondes is also a set piece specialist and he certainly has the ability to add that bit extra that the R’s and Reds missed last term if he does indeed choose to stay in England this summer.