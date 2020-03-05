14 shots, 1 goal: Assessing the impact of Sheffield Wednesday man following monthly recognition

Sheffield Wednesday winger Jacob Murphy has been rewarded for his efforts over the past month by being voted the Owls’ Player of the Month for February by the fans, amid bleak times at Hillsborough.

Having signed on a season-long loan in the summer from Newcastle United, Murphy was looking to build some consistency after a lack of such in his previous spells on-loan and at St. James’ Park.

Under Garry Monk, the Owls have been suffering from a very similar problem as their play-off push constantly faltered as they could never garner enough momentum to consolidate their place in the top six for long.

The turn of the New Year saw this problem spiral even worse as they have gone on a run from New Year’s Day up until now with just two wins in the league, coming against Leeds United and Charlton Athletic, one in January and one in February.

Murphy scored the opener at Elland Road to put Wednesday on their way to an important win but their form has since seen them slump to mid-table and eight points off the play-off places.

February was equally unkind to them as they struggled on with three defeats, three draws and one win. Each month, the Wednesday fans vote for their Player of the Month and while there wasn’t much to shout about from the players’ performances over February, they eventually voted in favour of Murphy.

A lacklustre month at Hillsborough and Murphy has bagged the award, but have his performances justified this accolade from his fans?

Murphy has been a key part of the side ever since he signed for club and he was an ever-present in the month of February, playing in all seven games as Garry Monk’s side battled on.

In that time, he scored once and registered one assist as he played in a number of roles on the right flank, ranging from right-wing, all the way to right-back. His goal was the fifth of five that he has scored and his only assist so far this season.

The goal came in the dramatic 3-3 draw against Birmingham City where he latched onto a Fernando Forestieri pass to fire into the far corner to give Wednesday a 2-3 lead, which they threw away in added time.

His assist came last time out in the league when he fired a low cross towards Josh Windass for a consolation goal against Derby County, with the scores ending 1-3 to the visitors.

Both goals showed the best side of his game, however, the stats behind the failed attempts tell a different story altogether as he has only registered three shots on target throughout the month of February from a total of 14 efforts.

His passing accuracy also shows a very poor output as he averaged an accuracy of 57.7% across the seven games and a cross success of just 15.2%, with seven crosses finding a Wednesday shirt out of a total attempted 46.

However, it has to be said that he is being deployed in some varying roles on the right side, and his wing-back performances haven’t been too bad, with a defensive duel success standing at 65%; very impressive for a tricky winger often played out of position.

There hasn’t been much in the way of stellar performances and this is exemplified by the fact that Murphy has been named the standout performer for them this month, but he is slowly finding more consistency in his performances for Wednesday, with his confidence to drive at the Manchester City defence on Wednesday night a prime example of the talent he possesses, it’s just a shame that the whole squad doesn’t possess the same vigour in possession.