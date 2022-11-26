It has been a decent season so far for Watford in their first year back in the Championship.

The Hornets are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation and currently sit 4th in the table going to the World Cup break.

It has been an incredibly turbulent decade at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took over in 2012, with a number of promotions and relegations and a whole host of managers and players coming and going.

This season has been no different, with Rob Edwards sacked after just 11 games in charge and being replaced by Slaven Bilic.

But with yet another new era underway, how much can you remember about historic Watford moments?

Take the quiz to find out…

14 quiz questions about historic Watford moments - Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In which year was the club formed? 1878 1881 1884 1887