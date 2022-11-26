Over the years, there have been plenty of standout moments in the history of Sunderland AFC.

From cup runs to league titles, and some fond farewells to famous old grounds, there has often been plenty for Black Cats supporters to discuss.

But just how much do you actually know about some of the biggest events the club has experienced?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 14 questions about some of the most historic Sunderland moments of all time, but how many can you get correct?

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments - Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891