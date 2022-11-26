Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

14 quiz questions about historic Preston North End moments – Can you score 14/14?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Preston North End will be hoping to continue their solid start to the season when the Championship returns in December.

The Lilywhites are now into their four-week break for the World Cup, and Ryan Lowe will be looking back on the first few months of the season as a positive success but will want more from his side when they return to action.

Despite there being no Championship football, why don’t you test your knowledge of Preston North End and see if you know the answer to these 14 questions.

See if you can get 100%…

Quiz: 14 quiz questions about historic Preston North End moments - Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14

What score did PNE beat Blackpool in the first west Lancashire derby?


