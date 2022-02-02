14 interceptions, 95% pass accuracy: Luton Town player’s display v Swansea gives Nathan Jones a selection headache

Luton Town managed to secure their second victory at Swansea City in three attempts since breaking back into the Championship.

The Hatters to withstand lots of Swansea possession but they were valiant in their efforts to keep a clean sheet.

Substitute Harry Cornick proved to be the matchwinner with 20 minutes left to play, when he fired right into the corner of Andrew Fisher’s right-hand post.

Whilst it was a strong team performance from the Hatters, and Cornick might grab the headlines, Gabriel Osho enjoyed another excellent 90 minutes in Luton colours.

The 23-year-old has impressed when he has been handed an opportunity in the first team, with his latest two appearances ending with clean sheets.

Possessing athleticism and great technical ability, whilst continually putting his body on the line for the cause, Osho is certainly impressing in the absence of Sonny Bradley.

His performances have not just been pleasing on the eye, they have been backed up by the numbers.

Looking specifically at yesterday’s victory over Swansea, and from a defensive perspective, Osho won all four of his defensive duels, whilst making nine clearances in the process (all figures collected from Wyscout).

Another key finding from last night’s clash is that he did not commit any fouls, and when backs are to the wall and a team is trying to hold on to a one-goal advantage, needless free-kicks can be a source of excitement and potential for the opposing side.

Osho has proved to be a more than competent option when in possession and last night was further proof of why he is trusted in the centre of a back three.

The former Reading defender recorded 20 accurate passes, possessing a pass percentage of 95%.

He was even more successful when taking bigger risks and going longer, with all three of his attempts reaching his intended target.

Osho also made 14 interceptions last night against the Swans, a mightily impressive figure for the defender who displayed his abilities to read the game and act accordingly.

All in all, it was an impressive night for the young defender who is putting in the performances to justify more regular inclusion.