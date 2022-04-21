14 goals, 8.9 dribbles per 90: The Bolton Wanderers man attracting interest from Cardiff City

Bolton Wanderers have put together a very impressive first season in the third tier since promotion from League Two last term.

A key component in that successful adjustment has been the consistently excellent performances of Dapo Afolayan.

The 24-year-old was electric in the opening few months of the season, has been defended against much better since, but has demonstrated ability well above League One level in patches.

It is no surprise to see interest from a number of clubs in Afolayan’s services, although they may have to pay a pretty penny to prize him away from The UniBol, with his current deal running until the summer of 2024.

Ian Evatt has provided the perfect environment for Afolayan to express himself and make a sustained step up into senior football in the last couple of seasons, and therefore any potential suitors will need to make a compelling case to lure him away.

Afolayan has scored 14 and assisted four in all competitions this season, as per Wyscout, with a large portion of those contributions coming in the first half of the season.

The 24-year-old was very dangerous cutting in onto his right foot to strike from range in the opening months of the campaign but has played more centrally since Evatt switched to a three at the back formation.

That versatility has forced Afolayan to adapt and improve on his back to goal game, but it has not stopped him getting lots of shots off, averaging 3.13 per 90 minutes this season.

The versatile forward is also averaging a whopping 8.9 dribbles per 90 minutes, taking the game to the opposition and being ambitious in possession regardless of the game situation.

Only die-hard Coventry City supporters will get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 In what year were the club founded? 1877 1883 1887 1897

Afolayan has created chances equating to a value of 6.67 expected assists, and therefore has only registered four assists due to the poor finishing of his team-mates, rather than a lack of creativity.

Cardiff City will do very well to sign Afolayan in the summer, and should they get it over the line, the 24-year-old would represent some serious ambition and backing of Steve Morison in the dugout in the Welsh capital.

The 24-year-old will play in the Championship at some stage in the coming years, it will be interesting to monitor with which club he does so.