14-goal striker wanted to join Sunderland in the summer but they were right not to bring him back: Opinion

Sunderland‘s current striker situation is well documented and if they’re to fall just short of the Championship play-offs this term, you would understand if there was frustration from fans that more was not done to solve it in January.

Signing Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt looked an excellent bit of business at the time, and his performance against QPR on Tuesday evening suggested that he is beginning to find his feet under Tony Mowbray, but Ross Stewart’s injury and Everton’s decision to recall Ellis Simms means the 20-year-old is the Black Cats’ only centre-forward option.

Sunderland opted not to draft in a replacement for Stewart late in the January window and don’t look to have any interest in turning to the free agent market to add more forward firepower.

If Gelhardt were to pick up an injury, the club’s decision-making will rightly be questioned but one call they got right was not pursuing a reunion with Fabio Borini.

It is easy now to look at the 31-year-old’s impressive form and outstanding statistics with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük, where he has scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 21 appearances in 2022/23, and suggest the Black Cats have missed an opportunity.

iNews reported last summer that Borini was keen to rejoin Sunderland after their promotion back to the Championship. It is understood that the Italian has always retained an affection for the North East club, where he played 93 times and scored 17 goals between 2013 and 2017, while he was offered to them in the summer transfer window. Nothing materialised and the Black Cats opted to start the season with Simms and Stewart as their striking options.

Borini has been in excellent form in Turkey and while Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant return to the second tier, currently sitting fifth after 31 games, there is no denying that they look short at least one frontman.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

But they were right not to seek the reunion. The Black Cats’ success over the past 18 months or so has been built on a new transfer strategy that prioritises young and hungry players and steers clear of the expensive household names that the North East club have been tempted by in the past.

That doesn’t mean that the right experienced head shouldn’t be brought in at the right time, as Danny Batth was for example, but making a move for Borini would not have been cheap and would have been straying from the strategy that has many looking at Sunderland as a blueprint for running a football club.

A few years ago, following in Sunderland’s footsteps would not have been a good thing but there is so much to admire about them now and their approach to the transfer market has been central to that shift.

It’s easy to look at the 22 goal contributions that Borini has provided in Turkey this season and see a missed opportunity but the club chiefs made the right call.