£14.31m: How does Rotherham United’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Rotherham United were heavily tipped to go down before the season started and could still be dragged into the relegation mix as the season progresses.

However, their supporters will have been extremely satisfied with the start they made under Paul Warne, prior to his departure to Derby, proving many pundits wrong as they managed to climb into the top half of the table.

Perhaps unsurprisingly though, they are at the bottom of the table in terms of Championship sides’ squad market values, with their current first team thought to be worth £14.31m according to the Transfermarkt website.

This won’t come as a shock to many considering the fact they lost some of their most important players in the summer, with Freddie Ladapo moving to Ipswich Town and Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith making the switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

There are no prizes for guessing their three most valuable players either, with Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene and key midfielder Ben Wiles coming in at joint first (£1.8m).

Both are unlikely to be short of interest during the January transfer window though, with Football League World understanding that Burnley were extremely interested in bringing him to Turf Moor during the summer.

Ogbene, meanwhile, is impressing at both a domestic and international level, so it will only be a matter of time before he’s the subject of bids, some of which may be too tempting for the Millers’ board to turn down.

Dan Barlaser is the only other player who’s worth over £1m (£1.62m), with Rotherham opting to be cautious with their approach in the previous window and signing quite a few experienced players including Lee Peltier and Tom Eaves, both of whom cost nothing with Grant Hall coming in on loan.

How do Rotherham compare to others in the division though? Watford are at the top of the tree with £101.03m and are worth seven times more than Matt Taylor’s side, reinforcing the major task the Millers face in staying competitive in games against some of the league’s better teams.

In fact, 18 of Taylor’s side’s 23 league rivals are worth more than twice more than them, including Reading (£29.93m) who have spent the past few windows under a transfer embargo.

And just one other team is worth less than £20m, with Wigan Athletic coming in at £16.83m.