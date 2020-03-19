13 shots, 1 goal: Does this player really have a West Brom future?

Oliver Burke has been enjoying regular football and form with Spanish side Alaves since the turn of 2020, but does he have a future with parent club West Bromwich Albion?

The Scottish forward has been enjoying his time in La Liga since moving on a loan from the Baggies, with whom he failed to impress last season.

Moving to the Hawthorns from RP Leipzig ahead of the 2017/2018 season reported £15m deal, hopes were high for Burke to go on and become a regular starter with the Midlands club.

Despite making 15 appearances in the Premier League that season, the Scottish international found playing time hard to come by in the following campaign after West Brom suffered relegation to the Championship.

A loan to the Scottish Premier League with Celtic would follow, before returning last summer to be assessed by new West Brom manager Slaven Bilic.

Having been made available for loan, Burke would be met with interest from Alaves, who he would then join on a one-year deal.

Playing regularly for the Spanish side, Burke has made 21 appearances in total in La Liga this term.

Whilst the majority of Burke initial appearances came from the substitutes bench, the winger has since found a starting place due to his improved form after the turn of the new year.

A superb performance last month against Sevilla was followed by a man of the match showing against Eibar, which also saw him net his first goal for the club.

Burke’s statistics in general for the Spanish side are moderately good, but it has to be remembered that on occasion – the winger has been forced to play as a right-wing back.

It remains unlikely that West Brom boss Bilic will hand Burke a return to the fold at the club next season, especially if promotion to the Premier League is secured.

Bilic has plenty of attacking options at present, and although the likes of Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson are on loan – the Croatian will undoubtedly look to seek other targets this coming summer.

However, Burke has become a reliable and trusted workhorse for Alaves – and the winger has been enjoying his time in Spain, telling The Guardian back in November that he ‘feels like a footballer again,’ and that could leave to a permanent move to the Basque side.