Highlights Queens Park Rangers will focus on strengthening their squad in January to continue their improved results.

Several key players are in the final six months of their contracts, opening the possibility for pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.

QPR will need to make decisions on players like Stephen Duke-McKenna and Charlie Kelman as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Queens Park Rangers will hope they can strengthen their squad in January rather than see it weakened.

The Rs have struggled for most of this season, but the arrival of Marti Cifuentes has boosted the confidence in the squad and results have started to improve.

January presents the first chance for Cifuentes to make changes to his squad, as he inherited a side that brought in a lot of experienced players during the summer, either on free transfers or loan deals.

While the club also did lose some very key individuals during those three months, it will want to avoid that again in the next month.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Miko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Materson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Without Club Permanent Olamide Shodipo Without Club Permanent Ody Alfa Without Club Permanent

The focus will be on what players they can bring to the club, but as with most clubs, they have players coming to the end of their contracts, and that could open the door for potential pre-contract agreements.

Players in the final six months of their deal can agree pre-contracts with overseas clubs ahead of a summer move. Here are the 14 in that position at QPR...

1 Asmir Begovic

QPR signed Begovic in the summer transfer window on a free transfer after the goalkeeper left Premier League side Everton.

The 36-year-old has been really key for the Rs since joining, appearing in all league games at the time of writing.

Despite his age, he will likely remain a part of their plans, and QPR will hope he stays beyond this season, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he could possibly look at a pre-contract agreement.

2 Jordan Archer

The Rs’ other goalkeeper is Jordan Archer, and he, like Begovic, is coming to the end of his contract.

He joined the club in 2021 but extended his stay during the summer, but this season he has found himself on the sidelines watching Begovic perform.

The player can consider his options in January, with the possibility of agreeing to join a new team open for the goalkeeper.

3 Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has been an important player for the West London side since joining the club in 2021 - featuring regularly even if he's not quite hit the heights many will have hoped for him.

QPR have the option of triggering a one-year extension and will surely do so if it looks like a pre-contract is being agreed and they want to keep him.

4 Aaron Drewe

Drewe has come through the academy at QPR and while he has featured in the first team during the past couple of campaigns, he has yet to earn a regular spot.

The defender is out of contract at the end of this season and could therefore sign a pre-contract agreement abroad in January.

5 Osman Kakay

Kakay is another player who has come through the age group sides at the club and is now a regular in the first team.

The 26-year-old now has competition at right-back after the arrival of free agent Reggie Cannon and is out of contract in the summer, meaning he is able to sign a pre-contract elsewhere next month.

6 Sam Field

Field signed a three-year deal when he joined the R's in 2021 and so is set to enter his final six months under contract at Loftus Road.

The defensive midfielder has proven a real asset to the West Londoners and they will not want to lose him but it would be no surprise if there was interest given clubs were linked in the summer.

Rangers were one of the teams touted with an interest and will be able to agree a pre-contract in January.

7 Andre Dozzell

Dozzell looks to have finally found his feet in W12 and R's fans will not want to lose him anytime soon.

He's another who is set to enter the final six months of his contract, which could prove a concern for the Championship club given the 24-year-old's impressive performances of late.

8 Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Dixon-Bonner has burst onto the scene this season and fans are enjoying what they see.

The midfielder signed a new one-year contract during the summer, which will expire at the end of the campaign. So, if he wanted to and there was interest, the 22-year-old could look to sign a pre-contract agreement elsewhere.

9 Stephen Duke-McKenna

Duke-McKenna has been on the books at the Championship club since 2019, and having joined at a young age, he has worked his way up through academy system.

The 23-year-old extended his stay at QPR for another season during the summer, and in this campaign, he has featured for the first team.

But as mentioned, that contract expires soon, and he is therefore able to put pen to paper on a pre-contract.

10 Albert Adomah

Boyhood fan Adomah joined QPR in 2020 and has been a useful player since.

He's not been all too regular in the side recently, however, and it might not be a huge concern that with his current deal expiring, he would be able to sign a pre-contract ahead of the summer.

11 Chris Willock

Willock was the subject of much interest during the summer transfer window but that was from sides in the Championship.

That means they would either have to buy the player in January or wait until the summer, hoping his contract is still set to run out.

But that does leave the door open for European sides, who may hold an interest in the player, and the 25-year-old isn’t unfamiliar with football on the continent, as he played for Benfica.

12 Charlie Kelman

Kelman joined Queens Park Rangers in 2020 from Southend United but has struggled during his time at the club.

The forward has been starved of first team opportunities and has spent most of his time on loan elsewhere.

The Rs have a decision to make regarding his future as his contract expires at the end of this season.

13 Sinclair Armstrong

It has been a very good season so far for Sinclair Armstrong on a personal level and that will no doubt have caught the attention of sides from here and abroad.

The forward’s contract does expire at the end of this campaign, but QPR can trigger a one-year option, meaning while he could be subject to pre-contract interest, the Hoops can stop this from happening.

The R's were said to be close to agreeing a new contract with the Irishman but things have gone a little quiet on that front, which could interest Celtic, who have reportedly been scouting him.