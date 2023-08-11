Southampton look set to lose their second big star of the transfer window in the near future when James Ward-Prowse moves to West Ham United, and it looks as though the vultures are circling around St Mary's Stadium when it comes to other players in Russell Martin's squad.

Martin has been able to keep a lot of the Saints team from the 2022-23 season together until now, but the first significant departure occurred last week when Tino Livramento completed his £32 million move to Newcastle United.

And that is set to be followed up with club captain Ward-Prowse moving to the Hammers, with a £30 million fee agreed for the 11-cap England international and a move is expected to be completed this weekend after the 28-year-old completes a medical.

Head coach Martin could do without any more distractions heading into Southampton's second league match of the season this weekend against Norwich City, in which they are bidding to follow up last week's 2-1 success over Sheffield Wednesday.

Their match-winner that night at Hillsborough was Che Adams, who was benched in favour of Adam Armstrong by Martin, but he came off the bench to put Ward-Prowse's pass into the back of the net.

Adams then captained the Saints against Gillingham in EFL Cup action earlier in the week, but it was a disaster as the League Two outfit dumped them out in the first round with a 3-1 success at the Priestfield Stadium.

Could that be Adams' last involvement in a Saints shirt though?

What is the latest on transfer interest in Che Adams?

Premier League clubs have been interested in the Scotland international forward all summer, with Wolves, Everton and Bournemouth all credited with being in the running as well as Crystal Palace, with the Cherries reportedly having a bid turned down earlier in the window.

The amount was undisclosed as per TEAMtalk, but it looks as though the free-spending Premier League outfit are very keen to get a deal done.

How much have Bournemouth bid for Che Adams?

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Andoni Iraola's side have gone in once again for the 27-year-old with an offer of around £13 million, and it is not clear if Southampton will reject or accept this bid.

McGrath also claims that Everton are keen on a structured deal to bring Adams to Goodison Park, whilst Nottingham Forest have reportedly been admiring the striker for a while.

Bournemouth though seem the most keen to land Adams, and it would mean sticking on the south coast of England should a deal progress.

Backed by American businessman Bill Foley who completed a takeover late last year, Bournemouth have splashed the cash on players such as Alex Scott, Max Aarons, Milos Kerkez, Justin Kluivert, Romain Faivre and Hamed Traore.

And they are poised to stay on their upward trajectory of spending cash by trying to broker a deal to bring in Adams and add competition to Dominic Solanke at the top end of the pitch.

A move for Adams could pave the way for Kieffer Moore to depart the Vitality Stadium, with Cardiff City one club in particular keen to strike a deal for their ex-target man.