13 goals, 1 promotion: How is ex-West Brom man Jerome Thomas getting on these days?

When West Bromwich Albion opted to bolster their attacking options in 2009 by signing Jerome Thomas, the jury was out on whether he had what it takes to inspire them to promotion to the Premier League.

Following a disastrous spell at Portsmouth which resulted in him making just three appearances for the club, the winger knew that he needed to prove a point to then-Baggies manager Roberto Di Matteo who opted to take a risk on him.

Although Thomas was limited to 27 appearances in his debut season at the Hawthorns, he helped West Brom seal a return to the top-flight by netting seven goals and providing two assists in the Championship.

Having illustrated some real signs of promise in the second-tier, the winger took his game to new heights during the following campaign as he produced 11 direct goal contributions in the top-flight.

Whilst Thomas was less prolific in his next two seasons, he still played a role in retaining West Brom’s top-flight status.

However, after briefly falling out of favour, the winger was loaned out by the Baggies to Leeds United in 2012 before returning to the West Midlands in 2013.

Prior to his permanent switch to Crystal Palace, Thomas netted 13 goals for the club in 107 appearances.

So how is he getting on these days?

After deciding to join the Eagles, the former Portsmouth man only managed to make nine appearances for the club during the 2013/14 season in the Premier League as a result of injury as well as a lack of form.

Thomas’ woes continued in the following campaign as he featured on three occasions for Palace before joining Rotherham United on a short-term deal in 2016.

Although the winger helped the Millers avoid relegation to League One by featuring on six occasions for the club, he didn’t do enough to earn a long-term contract and thus opted to move to Port Vale.

Having failed to leave a lasting impression at Vale Park during the 2016/17 season, Thomas opted to call time on his playing career.