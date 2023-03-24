Millwall went into the international break on the back of a hugely frustrating 1-0 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town.

Despite dominating possession, and winning the shot count 18-4, Gary Rowett’s side just couldn’t break down the stubborn visitors, and the fact they only hit the target four times suggested a worrying lack of quality in the final third.

In their battle to finish in the top six, it felt like a significant setback, and you can be sure that if the Lions do miss out on the play-offs, this is the game they will look back at.

And, it highlighted the need for more options in attack.

Over the years, it has been Millwall’s biggest problem, that they simply couldn’t score goals at the rate their rivals did over a season, and it would ultimately cost them.

However, it should be noted in the current campaign that they have scored more than both Luton and Blackburn, who are ahead of them in the table, whilst Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw have scored 13 and 14 in the league, which is very good at this stage.

Nevertheless, at certain times it can feel like there is a reliance on those pair, and Millwall can become predictable.

Therefore, another option up top is sure to be the priority in the summer and Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie is someone that should be on the radar of the Londoners.

Firstly, we know Millwall don’t have the biggest budget in the Championship, so they have to be smart in their recruitment, and Hardie is set to be available on a free transfer as his deal with Argyle is expiring in the coming months.

Of course, there’s a chance he may extend, particularly if Plymouth win promotion, but a move to the capital could still appeal.

Then, he is another goalscorer that Millwall are lacking. At 6’2”, Hardie has a physical presence, and he has made himself very useful in the box, scoring 13 so far this season, to go with the 16 he managed last season. Obviously, that doesn’t mean he will be able to replicate such form at a higher level, but it’s a low-risk gamble for the club considering Hardie’s contract situation.

Millwall are making plenty of progress under Rowett, but it feels they need more depth and goals in the team if they are to go to that next level. In Hardie, they could have someone who can help on that front - on a free as well.

