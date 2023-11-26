Highlights Ross McCormack's move to Aston Villa from Fulham in 2016 was a disaster, as he struggled to make an impact and was eventually frozen out of the team.

Despite his unsuccessful stint at Villa, McCormack had a successful career in the EFL, particularly with Leeds United and Fulham, where he scored a significant number of goals and received accolades.

Currently, McCormack is playing non-league football with Liversedge FC and has also been involved in media work with BBC Radio Leeds.

Ross McCormack has had a fabulous career in the EFL, but that did not include his disaster of a move to Aston Villa from Fulham in 2016.

Who is Ross McCormack?

After making a name for himself north of the border with Rangers and Motherwell, the striker was snapped up by Cardiff City in 2008, where he would spend two seasons in South Wales.

McCormack scored 30 goals and collected five assists for the Bluebirds in just over two seasons with the club, prompting a switch to Elland Road.

Life started slowly for the Scot with Leeds United, but he would go on to make more appearances for them than at any other club.

No season was better than when he finished the 2013/14 campaign scoring 29 goals in all competitions for the Whites, and was second to Danny Ings as Championship Player of the Year. He was named in the Championship PFA Team of the Year and scooped all of the Player of the Year awards for the club that season.

He collected 58 goals and 31 assists in 157 games for the West Yorkshire outfit. before moving to Fulham for a fee of £11 million in 2014. Having been successful in front of goal for a mid-table Leeds team, often keeping the side out of trouble single-handedly, it was always likely he would be a success for the Cottagers after their recent relegation from the top-flight.

His electric form continued in West London, with McCormack scoring 42 times in 100 appearances, with another 22 assists on top of that as well. However, they struggled in the league despite his goals, mostly due to their issues at the other end of the pitch.

He received the majority of the fans' votes for Fulham's Player of the Season award and retained the award the following season, with nearly three-quarters of the votes cast, and was also included in the Championship PFA Team of the Year, whilst coming second for the league's Player of the Season award.

What happened with McCormack at Aston Villa?

Yet another move would transpire to a recently relegated Premier League club, in the form of Roberto di Matteo's Aston Villa. He signed a four-year deal worth a reported £12 million, and started fairly well, scoring in the club's fourth game of the season during a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town.

However, On 21 January 2017, new Villa boss Steve Bruce revealed that McCormack had been dropped from the first team squad for "continually missing training", adding that "he is nowhere near fit enough to play and be involved".

It proved to be the beginning of the end for McCormack, when, just twelve days later, he joined fellow Championship team Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season.

After returning from that loan in the summer, McCormack made only two EFL Cup substitute appearances early on in the 2017/18 season. In September, he signed for A-League club Melbourne City on loan until January 2018. He found his goalscoring form in Australia but continued to have ill-discipline and was regularly late to training for his new side.

After returning to Villa, McCormack remained frozen out of the team due to his disputes with Bruce. To add insult to the Villa fans, in May 2018, it was revealed by Sky Sports that his annual salary of £2.3 million would have a bonus of around £1 million added if Villa were promoted, despite him not playing a league match for them that season.

They wouldn't be promoted until the following season and McCormack was no closer to finding his way back into their plans. Two fairly unsuccessful loans to Central Coast Mariners and former club Motherwell would follow before his eventual release in 2020.

He departed Villa with just 24 appearances to his name and three goals and an assist to show for his efforts. McCormack had once been among the most feared and potent forwards in the division but left a shadow of his former self.

What's McCormack doing now?

More recently, the 37-year-old has ended up playing non-league football. Aldershot Town was his home for a time, then, after some time without a team, McCormack signed for a club in the English Northern Premier League.

The move this summer saw him move back to Leeds in the form of Liversedge FC, a football club based in Cleckheaton.

He has also done plenty of media work with BBC Radio Leeds this season, for games against Watford and Huddersfield Town.