Southampton are unlikely to look back fondly on a 2013 transfer that cost millions, produced just a handful of appearances and caused unnecessary off-field issues.

The saga of Dani Osvaldo's transfer began that summer with his move from AS Roma to the St Mary's Stadium, a move that would prove to create more issues than it solved and produced little in the way of highlights.

During his time under contract with the Saints, he spent more time out on loan in Italy and Argentina than he did on the English south coast and the club later chose to cut their losses rather than see him remain at the club any longer.

Many of the issues could have been foreseen, so Saints' fans will hope that lessons were learned from this doomed deal.

Saints spent high on a risky proposition

Osvaldo arrived at Southampton from Roma for a reported fee of £14.6million, breaking the club's previous record spend.

The striker's output in the Italian capital was respectable, providing 28 goals and seven assists in 57 appearances for the Serie A side.

Although that haul makes it easy to understand how the Saints were attracted to the prospect of bringing in the then 27-year-old, something that was also already evident at the time was his poor disciplinary record, a trait that would prove problematic in his time with Southampton.

Osvaldo's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Appearances 288 Minutes played 17,351 Goals 87 Assists 25 Yellow cards 49 Second yellow cards 2 Red cards 7

It had taken him just those 57 appearances to rack up three straight red cards, on top of another occasion that saw him receive two yellows and a further straight red for his national side in the same period before his Saints switch.

That would be a poor record for the most aggressive of defenders but, for a forward, it displayed questionable decision-making and restraint.

Southampton only saw the worst side of him

Unluckily for the Saints, Osvaldo brought his poor conduct with him to England but left the majority of his goal-scoring ability in Italy.

He made just 13 appearances for the club, picking up three goals in that time, which was coincidentally the same number of yellow cards he managed during that period too.

Disciplinary issues did not end there though, as the striker received a £40,000 fine and a three-match ban for violent conduct as a result of his reaction from the bench to a challenge when Southampton faced Newcastle United in December 2013.

That would likely have been the most notable indiscretion for most players, but Osvaldo went one worse just a month later when he infamously headbutted Saints teammate Jose Fonte on the training pitch, leaving the defender with a black eye.

This type of behaviour wasn't a one-off for the ex-Roma frontman, as it was reported that back in 2011 he'd had another bust-up with one of his former co-stars while with the Italian side, punching Erik Lamela when the winger failed to pass to him.

It wouldn't have taken much digging to uncover this side of Osvaldo, so the fact that his time with Southampton was mired in controversy has to lie predominately at the feet of the decision-makers at St Mary's.

It was a long road to getting him out of the club

After the training ground incident with Fonte, which did little to rectify his already poor reputation with the team, it appears that the club immediately began searching for Osvaldo's route out of the club.

The same month, January 2014, just 166 days after he had arrived, the Saints shipped the striker on loan to Juventus, which was followed by further temporary moves to Internazionale and Boca Juniors.

Finally, in the summer of 2015, with two years still remaining on his deal, Southampton cut their losses and cancelled the Argentinian-born forward's deal.

It was estimated that the move had cost Southampton around £25million in total, a pricey mistake now but even more so around a decade ago.

Though it will forever be a deal looked back on regrettably, the Saints learned an important lesson; never ignore signs of poor discipline, even in the face of an impressive goal-scoring record.