125 games for Birmingham: How is Stephen Gleeson getting on these days?

Stephen Gleeson was a regular for Birmingham City over the years, playing 125 times for the club over a four-year period after joining in 2014 from MK Dons.

The Irishman wasn’t always one to make headlines at Blues but he played his part in what was a decent period for the club, particularly under Gary Rowett who appreciated his ability in the middle of the park.

However, his time in the West Midlands came to an end in January last year when he joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer to link up with former boss Mick McCarthy.

And, it’s fair to say that transfer didn’t really work out. Gleeson managed just ten appearances for the Tractor Boys up to the end of that season before he was on the move again.

This time, the ex-Wolves man joined up with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership and he is still with the Dons now.

But, he hasn’t managed to establish himself as a regular for Derek McInnes’ side, featuring in just 15 games last season but the current campaign has been even worse for Gleeson.

An injury disrupted his pre-season and meant he couldn’t feature in the opening weeks of the season and that has impacted his chances moving forward.

A late two-minute cameo against Motherwell has been his only appearance this season and he often fails to make the matchday squad despite recovering from the knee injury.

Therefore, McInnes has already confirmed that he is open to letting the player leave and a January exit seems inevitable.

So, Gleeson’s career hasn’t really kicked on at all since leaving St. Andrew’s but at 31-years-old he will still feel he has more to offer in England should he secure a move next month.

