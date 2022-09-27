Stoke City are a club with a fine history in English football.

Having been one of the 12 founding members of the football league, the Potters have had some unbelievable talents on their books over the years.

With that being said, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a quickfire quiz about some of the club’s most iconic and legendary players.

So, why not put your knowledge of the club in the quiz below and see if you can score 12/12.

12 quiz questions about Stoke City legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 WHAT YEAR WAS SIR STANLEY MATTHEWS BORN? 1900 1915