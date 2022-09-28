Shrewsbury Town might not have hit the heights of some of their EFL counterparts over their history but that doesn’t mean they don’t have their fair share of legends.

Supporters will look back admirably on some of the following names in this latest Shrewsbury quiz, as we look back on 12 legends.

It’s something of a quick fire quiz with 12 fairly simple questions.

So, can you score 100% or do you come unstuck somewhere?

Take on the quiz below:

12 quiz questions about Shrewsbury Town legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Where was Dave Edwards born? Snailbeach Cardiff Pontesbury Bristol