Sheffield United are in a very good place in the Championship under Paul Heckingbottom and appear to be in a very strong position to go one better and clinch promotion this term.

The Blades have a star-studded squad, particularly in the attacking third and have been ruthless in front of goal especially at Bramall Lane so far this season.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz about Blades legends, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

12 quiz questions about Sheffield United legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Stephen Quinn from? Northampton Town Sunderland Bohemians St Patrick's Athletic