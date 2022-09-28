Portsmouth have been able to turn to a host of fantastic players for inspiration during the course of their history.

The League One outfit won back-to-back top-flight titles in 1949 and 1950 whilst they were also victorious in the 1939 and 2008 FA Cup finals.

Pompey’s current squad will be hoping to launch a push for promotion in the third-tier in the coming months.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 12 questions about some of Portsmouth’s legends.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

12 quiz questions about Portsmouth FC legends - Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 How many league goals did Guy Whittingham score for Portsmouth in the 1992-93 season? 36 38 42 51