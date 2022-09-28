Port Vale have made a competent start to life back in League One under Darrell Clarke and will be confident of achieving a comfortable season of consolidation.

Vale were promoted in dramatic fashion last term, navigating their way through a rollercoaster penalty shoot-out before dispatching Mansfield Town at Wembley Stadium to a 3-0 scoreline.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz to test your knowledge, here are 12 questions about Vale legends, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

12 quiz questions about Port Vale legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Louis Dodds from, the first time? Luton Town Nottingham Forest Leicester City Aston Villa