It has been a solid start to the new League One season for Peterborough United.

The Posh are aiming to gain promotion straight back up to the Championship having suffered a disappointing relegation last year.

Grant McCann has been trusted with the task of bringing the club back to the second division, having returned to the club earlier this year.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club’s legends by taking our latest quiz…

12 quiz questions about Peterborough United legends - Can you score full marks? 1 of 12 What year was Tony Adcock born? 1960 1963 1966 1969