12 quiz questions about Middlesbrough legends – Can you score full marks?

It’s hardly been an ideal start to the season for Middlesbrough but there is enough quality in the squad and enough time left in the season to turn things around.

Chris Wilder is a manager that knows how to win promotion from the Championship and if they’re able to help him do so, the current batch of players can write their name into club history.

Our quiz today has 12 questions about Boro legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 1. What nationality is Mark Schwarzer? American South African Australian Canadian