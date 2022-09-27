12 quiz questions about Lincoln City legends – Can you score full marks?

Sitting mid-table in League One at present, it has been a steady start to the 2022/23 season for Lincoln City.

The last decade at the club, however, has been a brilliant one.

Just seven seasons ago, the Imps were a National League side playing their football outside of the EFL, but following two promotions, the club have firmly established themselves as a third tier side.

Looking even further back in their history, some players and managers have achieved legendary status at the club.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d put together a quickfire quiz about just a few of them.

See if you can score full marks on the quiz below, and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

12 quiz questions about Burnley legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 JOHN ANGUS MADE HOW MANY BURNLEY LEAGUE APPEARANCES? 139 239 339 439